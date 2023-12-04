Mohammedan SC set an early benchmark to beat Sreenidi Deccan 2-1 and topple them from the pole position of the I-League standings at the Naihati Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Mohammedan SC's two foreign players - Alexis Gomez and Mirjalol Kasimov were suspended for four and eight matches, respectively in the pre-match coordination meeting held by the Match Commissioner.

However, controversy broke out ahead of the game when it was learned that the duo became a part of the Matchday Squad without any notice.

Sportskeeda has understood that Mohammedan's opponents, Sreenidi Deccan FC were given no intimation whatsoever regarding the revoking of the suspension of the duo by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The overturning of the suspension of the said players on the day of the match is unheard of, and more so when it happens without the knowledge of their opponents.

Sreenidi's grouse against the issue strengthened when Kasimov netted the first goal for the Black Panthers in this game.

Sreenidi Deccan feel that they have been treated unfairly

The match Commissioner's official (and final) communication to Sreenidi Deccan before the match.

Sreenidi Deccan feel that they have been treated harshly by the AIFF in this matter, as it would have cost the governing body nothing to inform them about the overturning of the suspension of Kasimov and Gomes.

The Deccan Warriors feel that they have been dealt a raw deal as the 'suspended' Kasimov gave the home team the lead in the 37th minute of the game after the two sides had cancelled themselves out in the early stages.

The way this issue has panned out puts the lens once again on the AIFF's focus on weeding out corruption in the I-League and a statement will be appropriate from the governing body to sort out the discontent in the Sreenidi management.

The Deccan Warriors are second in the league table at the moment with 16 points to their name, whereas Mohammedan stand on top with 19 points inside their kitty.