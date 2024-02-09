I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala FC sign Serbian attacker Matija Babovic

Former I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Serbian forward Matija Babovic on a Bosman deal.

The club took to X to announce the new signing.

"Welcoming our newest addition all the way from Serbia. Matija Babovic is ready to make his mark on the pitch!" Gokulam Kerala wrote.

Matija Babovic has represented several clubs across two countries since his 2018-19 season debut. The 24-year-old has played for Serbian clubs such as FK Brodarac U19, Hajduk 1912, Partizan, Teleoptik, OFK Beograd, Zvezdara, and Vrsac

Babovic, who has also represented two Slovak clubs Dubnica and FC Petrzalka, last played for the latter before signing a contract with Gokulam Kerala FC.

The Serbian forward spent seven months with the Slovak second-tier league club, making 17 appearances across two competitions. He played 45 minutes in his only Slovnaft Cup appearance against Slovan Casta.

Speaking of his appearances in II. Liga, the 24-year-old scored a couple of goals and assisted once in 16 matches for FC Petrzalka. He scored a goal each against STK Samorin and Komarno as his former side won the games with scores of 7-0, and 3-1, respectively.

Babovic's only assist in the competition came during a 2-0 victory against Spisska N. Ves. He came off the bench and assisted Patrik Danek's goal in the 46th minute of the game.

Babovic has also represented the Serbian Under-17 national football team in four games, having made his debut on February 16, 2016. He also played three matches for the Serbia Under-16 national team, playing his first game on August 4, 2015.

When is Gokulam Kerala FC playing their next I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala FC will play their next match away from home. They will lock horns with Inter Kashi at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal on Friday, February 8

Gokulam are currently fourth in the I-League with 20 points from 12 games, seven adrift of league leaders Mohammedan FC.