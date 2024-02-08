I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala FC sign young Spanish midfielder Jonathan Viera Otero

I-League club Gokulam Kerala FC have roped in the services of young Spanish midfielder Jonathan Viera Otero for the remainder of the Indian football season.

The club took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the new signing. They wrote:

"Exciting times ahead as we unveil our latest recruit! Join us in greeting Jonatan Viera Otero, our young midfielder from Spain, proudly donning our iconic colors!"

The Spanish player started his professional football career with Las Palmas U19 in the 2016/17 season and played for Las Palmas C in the following year. The 26-year-old has been in the Spanish football circuit for the last seven years.

He has played for various Spanish clubs such as Unión Puerto, PanaderiaPulido, UD Tamaraceite, CD Diocesano, UD Melilla, and La Unión Atl since his debut in 2016.

Jonathan Viera Otero will make his first move outside the country as he is all set to join Gokulam Kerala FC on a Bosman deal. He mainly plays as an attacking midfielder but has also played as a left winger when needed.

In his current season with La FC Unión Atletico, the 26-year-old has scored one goal in 16 appearances. It came against UCAM Murcia in a losing cause.

When is Gokulam Kerala FC playing their next I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala FC will play their next I-League match against Inter Kashi away from home on Friday, February 8. The Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal will play host to the upcoming contest.

The Malabarians are seventh in the I-League 2023-24 points table with 17 points from 11 matches, having won four, drawn five, and lost a couple of games. They have a goal difference of eight, having scored 23 goals and conceded 15 in the tournament.

A win for the Kerala-based club against Inter Kashi on Friday will see them move to the fourth position in the standings.