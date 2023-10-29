I-League 2023-24: Inter Kashi score in injury time to force an enthralling draw against Gokulam Kerala

On the opening day of the I-League 2023-24 season, Gokulam Kerala and Inter Kashi produced an enthralling game of football. Both teams played an entertaining 2-2 draw that went down to the wire.

Gokulam Kerala began attacking right from the kickoff whistle and they were rewarded soon as Alex Sanchez gave them the lead in the eighth minute.

However, they could not keep the lead intact for a long period as Inter Kashi scored an equalizer in the 29th minute through Edmund Lalrindika. No team could score any further goals during the first half as the scoreline read 1-1 at half-time.

In the second half, Gokulam Kerala once again came out with an attacking mindset and they soon found success this time as well. Noufal PN found the back of the net in the 54th minute of the match courtesy of a brilliant assist from Edu Bedia.

Inter Kashi score in injury time to snatch one point from Gokulam Kerala

As Inter Kashi looked for an equalizer for the second time in the game, Gokulam Kerala elevated their defensive game. They kept Inter Kashi's attack on the bay to see off the rest of the time.

As the game entered injury time in the second half, it looked like Gokulam Kerala would notch up their first win of the season. However, a lapse in defense in the dying minutes of the game proved too costly for them.

In the 91st minute, Mario Barco assisted Mohammed Asif Khan in scoring the equalizer. Inter Kashi successfully managed to come back from behind twice as no further drama happened in the game and both sides shared the spoils at the full-time whistle.

Gokulam Kerala will next square off against NEROCA FC in their next I-League game. Meanwhile, Inter Kashi will take on Sreenidi Deccan Football Club in their next fixture of the I-League 2023.