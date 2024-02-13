I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated points table after Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong match

Gokulam Kerala beat Shillong Lajong 2-0 in a match in the I-League at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Monday.

This win saw the Malabarians go up to the third position of the league table with 23 points inside their kitty. Meanwhile, Lajong remained in the sixth position with 19 points to their name.

The race for the top position of the league table is heating up, and Gokulam toppled Sreenidi Deccan, who held the third position before this game.

Deccan, who did not play this week against NEROCA, saw their game being postponed to a later date.

Sourav K and Matija Babovic scored for Gokulam Kerala

Sourav K opened the scoring for Gokulam in this game in the stoppage time in the first half with a brilliant shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

In the second half, the Reds tried to dominate possession but it was not easy by any means for them. Playing at the EMS Stadium against Gokulam is a challenging task, as they found out on Monday.

The supporters of Gokulam gave Lajong a hard time, and it took a lot of courage from Bobby Nongbet's side to try and equalise. They came close on a lot of occasions but could not quite put the finishing touches.

Matija Babovic picked up a pass from Alex Sanchez in the 73rd minute and put his foot through the ball to pick up another goal for the Malabarians. This put the game to bed and ensured a comfortable three points for the hosts.

Gokulam Kerala will now travel to play Rajasthan United on February 16 whereas Shillong Lajong will play a virtual home against NEROCA two days later.

NEROCA was supposed to play in Imphal but the game had to be moved to Shillong owing to strife in the state of Manipur.