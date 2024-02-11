I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated points table after TRAU vs Delhi FC match

TRAU pulled off a major upset when they came back to beat Delhi FC 5-3 in gameweek 14 of the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday. The Imphal-based club put five goals past the Delhi net and although the latter had put up a decent fight, they were kept at bay by the former's cohesive unit.

Despite this win, TRAU remain right at the bottom of the standings with a mere seven points to their name whereas Delhi FC too retain their spot in the eighth position with sixteen points inside their kitty.

At the end of Matchday 14, Mohammedan SC maintain their hegemony at the top of the table with 28 points.

TRAU came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Delhi FC

Delhi FC opened the scoring on Sunday with Balwant Singh getting on the scoresheet in just the second minute of the game. The game seemed destined for an eventful turn as Liton Shil equalised for TRAU five minutes later.

Shokhrukhbek Muratov, thanks to a Pape Gassama assist, broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute and put Delhi ahead yet again. The side from the capital city of India then scored their third goal after being awarded a penalty by referee Pratik Mondal in the 59th minute. Sergio Barboza stepped up to take the penalty for Delhi and converted it by hitting it high in the middle of the goal.

Faced with an uphill task, the Red Pythons did not give up and found their second goal thanks to Danish Aribam in the 65th minute. Aribam was the goal-scorer seven minutes later when he converted one from the spot for TRAU after referee Mondal had decreed another penalty.

Back on level terms, both teams fought hard to break the stalemate but it was the hosts - who are playing away from Imphal owing to strife in the state of Manipur - who bagged it just two minutes later via another Liton Shil right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

In the 76th minute, another two minutes after the fourth goal had been scored, TRAU buried the game with a brilliant header by Robinson Singh and completed one of the most inspirational comebacks ever seen in the league.