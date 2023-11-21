I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Aizawl FC vs Namdhari match

A lot changed in the I-League 2023-24 points table after an action-filled day on Tuesday (November 21).

Aizawl FC secured three points after defeating Namdhari 3-0 in their home fixture. Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC toppled Inter Kashi 2-0 to bag their fourth straight win.

Mohammedan SC were at the top of the league standings with 13 points in five matches. They had four wins and one draw in five games. Meanwhile, Inter Kashi had seven points in four matches with two wins, one draw, and one loss.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC were sitting eighth in the points table six points in four matches with two wins and two losses. Meanwhile, Namdhari were 11th in the points table with four points in four matches with one win, one draw, and two losses.

With the 2-0 win over Inter Kashi, Mohammedan SC have asserted themselves at the top of the I-League standings and extended their lead to six points. They now have 16 points in six matches with five wins and one draw. Meanwhile, Inter Kashi have slipped to sixth position with seven points in five matches with two wins, two losses, and one draw.

At the same time, Aizawl FC have entered the top four after a dominating 3-0 win over the Namdharis. They are now fourth in the I-League 2023-24 standings with nine points in five matches. The People's Club now have three wins and two losses in their account.

There is no change in the position of Namdhari as they are still 11th in the I-League 2023-24 standings. They now have four points in five matches with one win, three losses, and one draw.

Mohammedan SC and Aizawl FC won their respective I-League 2023-24 matches easily

It was a day of one-sided contests as Mohammedan SC and Aizawl FC won their respective matches with utmost ease.

Mohammedan SC outplayed Inter Kashi 2-0 to stay unbeaten in the competition, while Aizawl FC prevailed over Namdhari 3-0 to register their third win of the season.

Mohammedan SC were solid defensively throughout the game. Goals from Eddie Hernandez (44th minute) and Wahengbam Angousana (49th minute) ensured a win for the I-league 2023-24 leaders.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC had three different goal-scorers after Namdhari failed to turn up in the away game. Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia opened the scoring for the People's Club in the 42nd minute followed by a goal from K Lalrinfela in the 62nd minute.

In the end, R Lalthanmawia scored in the 95th minute to secure an easy home victory for Aizawl FC in the I-League 2023-24.