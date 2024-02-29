I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir, Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United games

The I-League 2023-24 points table has taken a turn for the good after several results changed the course of where the tournament was heading.

On Wednesday, February 28, Real Kashmir fought hard to script a 1-0 win over Aizawl FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram, whereas Shillong Lajong and Rajasthan United played out a thrilling 4-4 draw at the SSA Polo Grounds in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The win propelled Real Kashmir to the fourth position of the league table. They now have 30 points to their name and could be a strong contender for the title if they push hard enough.

Aizawl FC, meanwhile, remain unmoved in the eighth position with the 21 points.

Shillong Lajong, after the pulsating draw with Rajasthan United, moved up to the fifth position with 26 points.

Rajasthan, however, are just one spot away from the drop zone. They are 10th with a mere 17 points to their name.

Real Kashmir beat Aizawl; Shillong Lajong draw with Rajasthan United

In the first game of the day, Aizawl FC and Real Kashmir tried to battle with equal vigor but somehow it appeared as if there would be very few goals on offer.

Indeed, apart from the lone goal that Henry Kisseka scored in the 15th minute of the game, there weren't many goalscoring opportunities.

However, the exact opposite was on display in Shillong later on in the day, when Lajong and Rajasthan played out a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Pangambam Naoba gave Rajasthan an early lead in the 12th minute but Kynsaibor Lhud and Douglas Tardin kept the hosts forward by the end of the first half.

Allen Lyngdoh was then sent off to reduce Lajong to 10 men just as Ragav Gupta equalized for the visitors.

Both teams scored two more goals each to ensure that neither returned empty handed.