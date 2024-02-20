I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan match

Sreenidi Deccan beat Aizawl FC for the first time in their history by a whopping 5-1 scoreline at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram, in the I-League on Monday.

The Deccan Warriors dominated proceedings for the entirety of this game and ensured that they did not let the home team come onto the front foot at all.

Goals from David Castaneda, Eli Sabia, Ibrahim Sissoko, and Brandon Vanlalremdika ensured that the visitors came back home with all three points in their kitty.

With the win, Sreenidi moved up to the second position of the table with 29 points to their name. They have played one game less than their closest competitors Mohammedan SC, who are ranked right at the top of the table with 34 points.

Aizawl remain in the sixth position of the table with the 20 points.

Sreenidi put five goals past a hapless Aizawl defense

Sreenidi Deccan's Eli Sabia (left) takes a shot against Aizawl FC.

Colombian striker Castaneda, who has been the hero for the Deccan Warriors in the majority of their time in the I-League, missed a penalty in the 18th minute of the game but was on hand to pounce upon a loose ball 10 minutes later.

Aizawl's right-back Joe Zoherliana, who moved back from NorthEast United in the summer transfer window, found himself unmarked right after half-time and headed home to equalize for the hosts.

Aizawl FC were then reduced to 10 men as Lalthankhuma was sent off for two bookable offenses and Sreenidi Deccan made full use of their numerical advantage.

Defender Eli Sabia then converted a cross from Faysal Shayesteh into a headed goal in the 66th minute. Ibrahim Sissoko, coming on as a substitute, curled one in from 25 yards in the 84th minute and added another to his tally in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, new signing Brandon Vanlalremdika scored one at the end of regulation time to come back and haunt his former club.

The Deccan Warriors will host Namdhari FC on Sunday, February 25, while Aizawl FC will Rajasthan United on Friday, February 23.