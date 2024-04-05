I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC match

Delhi secured a dominating 6-3 win over Rajasthan FC in the first game of the day in I-League 2023-24 while Churchill Brothers bagged a 2-0 win against Aizawl FC in the other game.

Mohammedan SC continue their dominance in the standings with 14 wins, one loss, and seven drawn clashes, picking up 49 points with a goal difference of 23. They secured three wins in their past five encounters in the campaign.

Sreenidi Deccan, on the other hand, retained their second rank with 13 wins, four losses, and five drawn games, pocketing 44 games with a goal difference of 27. They bagged three wins, one loss, and a draw in their past five games in the competition.

Real Kashmir maintained their third position with 11 wins, four losses, and seven drawn contests, gathering 40 points with a goal difference of 21. They could win only one game and drew four other matches in their past five games in the tournament.

Inter Kashi, on the other hand, continue to hold on to the fourth rank with 11 wins, five losses, and seven drawn games, accumulating 40 points with a goal difference of six. They secured four consecutive wins in their past five encounters in the campaign.

Gokulam Kerala settled for the fifth rank, picking up 10 wins, six losses, and six drawn games, gathering 36 points while they lost three games in their past five clashes in the competition.

What about the other sides?

Delhi moved one spot up to secure the sixth rank with 10 wins, 11 losses, and two drawn clashes while Shillong Lajong slipped one spot to the seventh slot with eight wins, seven losses, and seven drawn games, picking up 31 points.

Churchill Brothers continue to stay at the eighth rank with eight wins, nine losses and six drawn games, garnering 30 points while Aizawl FC are at the ninth spot with six wins, nine losses and seven drawn contests, picking up 25 points.

Rajasthan FC continue their stay at the 10th rank with six wins, 10 losses, and seven drawn games, accumulating 25 points.

Namdhari, NEROCA and TRAU are at the bottom three positions and are in danger of relegation.