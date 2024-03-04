I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Delhi FC vs Namdhari FC, Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC clashes

The I-League 2023-24 continued to be dominated by Mohammedan Sporting Club, as they retained their top position in the standings owing to a late winning goal away against Gokulam Kerala on Sunday. The game ended 3-2 in their favor.

Earlier in the day, Delhi FC were beaten by stragglers Namdhari FC by a 3-2 scoreline. The latter made it two wins in two games against top-ranked sides, after they had beaten Gokulam Kerala on February 29.

The results of this action-packed Sunday meant that Mohammedan continued their dominance at the top of the table with 38 points to their name, leaving Gokulam in the third spot with 32 points.

Delhi FC remained in the seventh spot of the table - where they were before the game - with 22 points whereas Namdhari perhaps made the biggest trek of all by moving up from the relegation zone to the relative safety of the tenth spot of the table with 18 points inside their kitty.

Both games on Sunday ended with 3-2 scorelines favoring the visitors

The Delhi FC and Namdhari game was played out in an impassioned frenzy as both teams tried to get one over the other, but in the end, the latter ended up on the winning side thanks to a late goal from Akashdeep Singh in stoppage time.

Similarly, Mohammedan too were served well by a David Lahlansanga late winner in stoppage time in the second half to give them all three points after the game seemed like going towards a 2-2 draw.

While Gokulam Kerala host Real Kashmir on March 10, Mohammedan will take on Namdhari FC at home a day before that. Delhi FC will welcome title challengers Sreenidi Deccan to their lair on March 10 in an early kickoff and hope to disrupt the latter's plans.