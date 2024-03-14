I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Gokulam Kerala vs Aizawl FC match

Gokulam Kerala bagged a thrilling 4-3 win against Aizawl FC when the sides locked horns on Thursday, March 14, in the I-League 2023-24. The Kerala-based team retained their second rank in the standings with 10 wins, four losses, and six drawn encounters in 20 games.

Mohammedan FC remain at the top spot in the standings with 13 wins, one loss, and five drawn clashes, racking up 44 points. They have secured four wins in their last five encounters and are in impressive form.

Sreenidi Deccan maintained their third position with 11 wins, four losses, and three drawn games, bagging 36 points in 18 games. On the other hand, Real Kashmir occupies the fourth rank with 10 wins, four losses, and five drawn encounters, gathering 35 points.

Meanwhile, Inter Kashi are fifth in the table with 33 points. They have registered nine wins, five defeats, and six draws in 20 games. Shillong Lajong secured the sixth spot with eight wins, five losses, and six draws, pocketing 30 points.

Churchill Brothers are in the seventh position, racking up six wins, eight defeats, and five draws with 23 points. Delhi and Rajasthan FC occupy the eighth and ninth ranks, respectively, with 22 points each.

Aizawl FC, after their defeat against Gokulam Kerala, remain in 10th position with five wins, seven losses, and six drawn encounters, picking up 21 points. They have suffered four losses in their past five clashes.

Which three sides are in danger of relegation?

Meanwhile, the bottom three sides are in danger of relegation. Namdhari have secured five wins, 11 losses, and four draws, pocketing 19 points with a goal difference of -16.

TRAU occupy the 12th position, having secured three victories, suffered 13 losses, and drawn just one clash, bagging 10 points with a goal difference of -28. They have suffered four losses in their past five clashes.

NEROCA are holding the wooden spoon with two wins, 14 losses, and a draw, racking up seven points with a goal difference of -29. They have suffered five consecutive defeats in their last five encounters.