I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA match

Gokulam Kerala secured a 3-0 win over NEROCA in the only game of the day in the I-League 2023-24 on Sunday, April 7. Komron Tursunov scored the first goal in the 44th minute while Alex Sanchez scored a double in the last few minutes of the game.

Mohammedan SC continues to lead the standings with 15 wins, one loss, and seven drawn clashes, picking up 52 points with a goal difference of 24. They secured three wins in their past five encounters in the campaign.

Sreenidi Deccan retained their second rank with 13 wins, four losses, and five drawn encounters, pocketing 44 points with a goal difference of 27. They registered three wins in their past five games in the tournament.

Real Kashmir maintained their third position with 11 wins, five losses, and seven drawn games, gathering 40 points with a goal difference of 20. They picked up only one victory in their last five games of the competition.

Inter Kashi settled with the fourth rank with 11 wins, five losses, and seven drawn contests, garnering 40 points with a goal difference of six. They bagged four consecutive wins in their past five games in the tournament.

Gokulam Kerala strengthened their fifth rank with 11 wins, six losses, and six drawn games, accumulating 39 points. Meanwhile, Delhi continue to hold the sixth position with 10 wins, 11 losses, and two drawn contests, pocketing 32 points.

Shillong Lajong and Churchill Brothers stay at the seventh and eighth positions with eight wins apiece, amassing 31 and 30 points respectively. They suffered eight and nine losses while setting with draws in seven and six games respectively.

Aizawl FC and Rajasthan FC continue to settle with ninth and 10th ranks, picking up six wins apiece while losing nine and 10 encounters with 25 points each.

Which three sides are in the bottom three?

Namdhari are 11th with six wins, 11 losses, and six drawn games, accumulating 24 points in the tally with a goal difference of -14. NEROCA, on the other hand, is at the 12th rank with four wins and 17 losses.

TRAU continues to hold the wooden spoon with four wins, 17 losses, and one drawn clash, pocketing 13 points.