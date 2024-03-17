I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan match

Mohammedan SC bagged a 2-0 win over NEROCA in the first game of the day on Sunday, March 17. Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan secured a 2-1 win against Gokulam Kerala in the other contest.

Mohammedan SC continues to lead the standings after their dominating win over NEROCA. They have registered 14 wins, suffered one loss, and drawn five encounters with a total of 47 points at a goal difference of 23.

Sreeindi Deccan moved up from the third to the second rank with 12 wins, four losses, and three drawn clashes. They've picked up 39 points at a goal difference of 22.

Real Kashmir ascended from the fourth to the third rank with 10 wins, four losses, and six drawn games, pocketing 36 points at a goal difference of 18. Gokulam Kerala slid from the second to the fourth rank. They have 10 wins, five losses, and six drawn clashes, registering 36 points at a goal difference of 15.

Inter Kashi retained their fifth spot with nine wins, five losses, and six drawn contests, bagging 33 points. Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong secured the sixth position with eight wins, five losses, and seven drawn games, pocketing 31 points.

Rajasthan FC racked up six wins, seven losses, and as many drawn clashes. they occupy the seventh position in the tally with 25 points at a goal difference of minus six. Churchill Brothers continue to hold the eighth spot with six wins, eight losses, and five drawn clashes, picking up 23 points.

Delhi and Aizawl FC hold the ninth and 10th positions respectively. Delhi secured seven wins, suffered 11 losses, and drew two encounters. Meanwhile, Aizawl FC bagged five wins and lost seven encounters with 21 points.

Which three sides are in the relegation spots?

Namdhari remained at the 11th rank with five wins, 11 losses, and five drawn encounters, picking up 20 points. TRAU secured three wins, lost 14 games, and drew one encounter with 10 points.

Meanwhile, NEROCA continues to hold the wooden spoon in the standings. They have two wins, 15 losses, and one drawn clash in 18 games so far, pocketing seven points.