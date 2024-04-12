I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Gokulam Kerala vs TRAU match

Gokulam Kerala dominated TRAU with a 6-1 win in the only game of the day in I-League 2023-24 at EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Mohammedan SC dominated the standings with a top-spot finish, picking up 15 wins, one loss, and seven drawn clashes. They have secured 52 points with a goal difference of 24. They could win three games and settled for two draws in their past five games in the I-League.

Sreenidi Deccan retained their second rank with 13 wins, four losses, and six drawn clashes, pocketing 45 points with a goal difference of 27. They could bag only two wins while other games ended in a draw in their past five contests.

Gokulam Kerala moved up from fifth to third rank, gathering 12 wins, six losses, and six drawn clashes, picking up 42 points with a goal difference of 21. They bagged two wins and suffered two defeats in their last five contests in the I-League.

Inter Kashi slipped one spot to the fourth rank with 11 wins, five losses, and eight drawn encounters, accumulating 41 points with a goal difference of six. Interestingly, they racked up three wins and two draws in their previous five games in the tournament.

Real Kashmir also descended one spot to make it to the fifth rank with 11 wins, five losses, and seven drawn clashes, pocketing 40 points with a goal difference of 20. Churchill Brothers maintained their sixth rank with nine wins, six losses, and nine drawn contests, picking up 33 points with a goal difference of nine.

What about the other sides in I-League standings?

Delhi and Shillong Lajong continue to hold on to the seventh and eighth ranks, having picked up 10 and eight wins with 32 and 31 points, respectively.

Rajasthan FC and Namdhari hold the ninth and 10th ranks with six wins apiece, pocketing 25 and 24 points, respectively.

NEROCA and TRAU settled for the bottom two positions, garnering 14 and 13 points, respectively. Notably, the bottom three sides at the end of the campaign will be relegated from the competition. The top-ranked side in I-League standings will move to the Indian Super League.