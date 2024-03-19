I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Inter Kashi vs Aizawl FC match

Inter Kashi secured a 5-4 win over Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal on Monday, March 18. Edmund Lalrindika, Gyamar Nikum, Jordan Lamela, and Mario Barco were the goalscorers for Kashi.

Mohammedan SC continue to lead the standings with 14 wins, one loss, and five draws, racking up 47 points with a goal difference of 23.

Sreenidi Deccan retained their second spot, registering 12 wins, suffering four losses, and playing out three draws, picking up 39 points at a goal difference of 22.

Real Kashmir remain third with 10 wins, four losses, and six draws, bagging 36 points at a goal difference of 18. Gokulam Kerala hold the fourth spot with 10 wins, five losses, and six draws, pocketing 36 points at a goal difference of 15.

Inter Kashi consolidated on the fifth spot, racking up 10 wins, five losses, and six draws, gathering 36 points with a goal difference of five.

Shillong Lajong are sixth, picking up eight wins, suffering five games, and racking up seven draws. They have 31 points with a goal difference of four.

Rajasthan FC occupy the seventh position with six wins, seven losses, and seven draws, picking 25 points while Churchill Brothers are eighth with six wins, eighth losses, and five draws, racking up 23 points in the process.

Delhi are ninth with seven wins, 11 losses, and two draws, bagging 23 points while Aizawl FC are 10th with five wins, eight losses, and six draws, pocketing 21 points.

Which three sides are in danger of relegation?

Namdhari are at the 11th spot with five wins, 11 losses, and five drawn games, gathering 20 points while TRAU are 12th with three wins, 14 losses, and one drawn game, picking up 10 points.

Meanwhile, NEROCA are holding the wooden spoon with two wins, 15 losses, and a draw, bagging seven points in the tally.