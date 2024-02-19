I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Inter Kashi vs Namdhari FC game

Inter Kashi, in a match between the latest entrants into the I-League this season, picked up a massive 4-1 victory over Namdhari FC at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal, on Sunday.

Inter Kashi, despite playing in Kalyani, seemed like the more dominant side on display and blew away the challenge set to them by Namdhari.

The Namdhari defenders tried their best to thwart the challenges posed by Inter Kashi attackers, but it was to no avail. In the end, the hosts picked up the three points on offer.

With this win, Kashi go up to the sixth position of the league table with 22 points to their name whereas Namdhari remain in the 11th spot with 12 points.

Namdhari are in the relegation zone at the moment and will have to face severe consequences if they fail to move upwards.

Inter Kashi put four goals past a hapless Namdhari defence

Edmund Lalrindika started the scoring for Inter Kashi when he put one past the Namdhari defence in just the third minute of the game.

Deepak Devrani doubled Inter Kashi's lead 12 minutes later as the visiting side's defence appeared shell-shocked at the attacking prowess on display from the hosts.

Namdhari, however, regrouped themselves soon afterwards as Stephen Abeiku struck for them in the 36th minute to reduce the arrears. Although they tried for an equalizer, the Namdhari went into the half-time break 2-1 down.

Inter Kashi moved the ball with ease in the second half and challenged the Namdhari midfielders with their precision. The first blow in this half came when Mario Barco slotted in the third for Kashi in the 52nd minute.

Namdhari's resistance was torn into shreds when Haobam Tomba Singh scored the fourth for Kashi in the 80th minute and sealed the win as well as three points.