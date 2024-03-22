I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Inter Kashi vs Shillong Lajong match

Namdhari defeated Rajasthan FC by 2-0 in the first I-League game on Friday, March 22, while Inter Kashi secured a 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong in the other encounter.

Mohammedan SC continue to lead the standings with 14 wins, one loss, and five draws, racking up 47 points at a goal difference of 23. They are unbeaten in their past five encounters in the campaign.

Sreenidi Deccan occupy the second rank with 12 wins, four losses and three drawn clashes, bagging 39 points at a goal difference of 22. They have suffered only one loss in their last five encounters in the campaign.

Inter Kashi moved up from fifth to the third rank, racking up 11 wins, five losses and six drawn clashes with 39 points at a goal difference of six. They are unbeaten in their last five league fixtures.

Real Kashmir and Gokulam Kerala slid one spot each to secure the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively, with 10 wins apiece. They have gathered 36 points each at a goal difference of 18 and 15, respectively.

Shillong Lajong remain at the sixth rank despite suffering a defeat, bagging eight wins, six losses and seven drawn encounters with 31 points.

Rajasthan FC and Delhi retained their seventh and eighth positions, bagging 25 and 23 points at a goal difference of -8 and -5, respectively. Churchill Brothers maintained their ninth slot with six wins, eight losses and five drawn games, pocketing 23 points.

Namdhari ascended from 11th to 10th rank after their win over Rajasthan FC, bagging six wins and 11 losses with 23 points at a goal difference of -14.

Which three sides are in danger of relegation?

Aizawl FC, NEROCA and TRAU still occupy the bottom three spots with 21, 10 and 10 points, respectively. Aizawl FC have secured five wins, eight losses and six drawn encounters, picking up 21 points at a goal difference of -1.

NEROCA have registered three wins, 15 losses and one drawn encounter and have a goal difference of -30. TRAU have also won three matches, lost 15, and drawn one but have a worse goal difference of -31.