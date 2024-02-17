I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Mohammedan SC vs TRAU game

Leaders Mohammedan Sporting Club beat their opponents TRAU by a convincing 2-0 scoreline in an I-League match at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal on Saturday.

Although Mohammedan were the away team on paper, with this game being played in Kalyani, they were technically at home.

TRAU were asked by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to play this game in Kalyani owing to the strife and political disturbance that is taking place in their home state of Manipur.

With the win, Mohammedan solidified their spot at the top of the I-League table with 34 points inside their kitty. On the other hand, TRAU's issues go from bad to worse as they continue to lurk at the last position of the standings.

With just seven points to their name, TRAU are primed to get relegated at the end of the season along with their Manipuri colleagues NEROCA and Punjab's Namdhari FC.

Eddie Hernandez was the star for Mohammedan against TRAU with an inspirational brace

Eddie Hernandez was the star for Mohammedan in this game against TRAU on Saturday. He scored a brace and ensured that the home team could not come back from the challenge set to them.

Hernandez first got on the scoresheet i stoppage time in the first half and then added to his tally in the dying stages of the game.

His second goal was crucial as it put the game to rest and prevented TRAU from coming back and challenging the Black Panthers' supremacy.

TRAU tried to take the game to the Mohammedan camp but were prevented from doing so by the latter's worldly-wise midfielders. They were outplayed in all three departments today.

Mohammedan will next travel to Hyderabad to play Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League on February 29 after a long gap, while TRAU will host Shillong Lajong on February 25.