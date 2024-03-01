I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Namdhari FC vs Gokulam Kerala and Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC games

The I-League title race remained wide open even as Mohammedan SC came from behind to draw 1-1 against Sreenidi Deccan at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Thursday in a game that was billed as the title decider this season.

Earlier in the day, relegation-threatened Namdhari FC scored a goal in the dying stages of their game against Gokulam Kerala FC at home to pick up all three points on offer.

In a way, Namdhari's win over Gokulam has given Sreenidi a big boost. At the end of the game day, Mohammedan remain on top of the league table with 35 points to their name while Sreenidi are in hot pursuit in the second spot with 33 points.

With the defeat, Gokulam remain unmoved from the third position with 32 points inside their kitty whereas debutants Namdhari FC now have 15 points to their name but continue to be in the 11th spot.

Late thrillers in both games of the I-League

In the first game of the day, Harmanpreet Singh gave Namdhari an early lead when he broke the deadlock as early as the fourth minute.

The game seemed to be going the home team's way just as Sourav K pulled one back for Gokulam in the 85th minute.

Akashdeep Singh, however, gave Namdhari all three points and broke Gokulam's heart when he scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

In the second game of the day, Sreenidi Deccan FC ruled supreme over Mohammedan SC but could not pick up the three points on offer.

Sreenidi's David Castaneda rose high to head home a corner sent in by Faysal Shayesteh in just the third minute of the game.

Mohammad Jasim, however, scored one from long range in the 84th minute to give the Black Panthers one point from their trip to Hyderabad.