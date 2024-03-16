I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Namdhari vs Shillong Lajong match

Namdhari and Shillong Lajong's I-League encounter ended in a 1-1 draw at the Namdhari Stadium. Harpreet Singh and Laiwang Bohham were the goalscorers for their respective sides.

Mohammedan SC continue to lead the standings with 13 wins, one loss, and five drawn encounters, bagging 44 points with a goal difference of 21. They have won four out of their last five encounters.

Gokulam Kerala retained their second spot with 10 wins, four losses, and six draws, racking up 36 points at a gold difference of 16. Unfortunately, they suffered two defeats in their past five encounters and they would be eyeing to turn the tables.

On the other hand, Sreenidi Deccan maintained his third position, winning 11 and losing four games while three of their contests ended in a draw, resulting in 36 points at a goal difference of 21.

Real Kashmir continues to settle with the fourth spot, winning 10 games and losing four encounters. Five of their games ended in a draw with 35 points in their tally at a goal difference of 18.

Moving forward, Inter Kashi holds the fifth position, registering nine wins and losing five games with six matches ending in a draw. They bagged three wins out of the past five encounters in this campaign.

Shillong Lajong maintained their sixth rank after drawing their game against Namdhari. They have secured eight wins so far with five contests ending in a loss with 31 points.

Rajasthan FC, Churchill Brothers, Delhi, and Aizawl FC retained their seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th positions respectively. They pocketed 25, 23, 22 and 21 points respectively. Churchill Brothers are looking in decent form with three consecutive wins in their past five clashes in this campaign.

Which three sides are reeling down the bottom three spots?

Namdhari continues to stay at the 11th rank with five wins, 11 losses, and five drawn games, bagging 20 points at a goal difference of minus 16.

TRAU is holding the 12th spot with three wins, 14 losses, and one draw with 10 points while NEROCA is holding the wooden spoon at the 13th spot with two wins, 14 losses, and one draw, carrying seven points.