I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after NEROCA vs Sreenidi Deccan match

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club settled for a 1-1 draw with NEROCA FC in their I-League 2023-24 encounter on Thursday, April 4. Waikhom Rohit Singh scored in the 70th minute for NEROCA while David Munoz equalized in the 82nd minute for Deccan. Both goals were scored from the penalty spot.

Mohammedan SC continue to lead the standings with 14 wins, one loss, and seven draws, picking up 49 points with a goal difference of 23. They have secured three wins and two draws in their previous five encounters in the campaign.

Sreenidi Deccan consolidated their second rank with 13 wins, four losses, and five drawn games, pocketing 44 points at a goal difference of 27. They have secured three wins and two draws in their past five games in the competition.

Real Kashmir are still third with 11 wins, four losses, and seven drawn games, gathering 40 points with a goal difference of 21. They have picked up one win and four draws in their past five games.

Inter Kashi hold the fourth rank with 11 wins, five losses, and seven drawn contests, accumulating 40 points with a goal difference of six. They have registered four wins and a draw in their previous five clashes in the competition.

Gokulam Kerala settled with the fifth rank, picking up 10 wins, six losses, and six drawn clashes, picking up 36 points while Shillong Lajong secured the sixth position with eight wins, seven losses, and as many drawn clashes, pocketing 31 points.

Delhi and Churchill Brothers maintained their seventh and eighth ranks with 29 and 27 points, respectively. They picked up two wins apiece in their past five encounters in the tournament.

Aizawl FC and Rajasthan FC retained their ninth and 10th ranks in the tally with 25 points apiece, amassing a goal difference of three and -13.

Which three sides are in the bottom three?

Namdhari continue to be in the 11th slot with six wins, 11 losses, and six drawn games, pocketing 24 points at a goal difference of -14. NEROCA settled at the 12th rank with four wins, 16 losses, and two draws, pocketing 14 points.

TRAU continue to carry the wooden spoon, winning three games, losing 17, and drawing one for a tally of 10 points. They suffered four defeats and bagged a win in their past five games in the season.