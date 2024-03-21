I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after NEROCA vs TRAU match

NEROCA and TRAU locked horns in the I-League 2023-24 with the former bagging a 1-0 win at the SSA Ground No. 1 in Shillong on Thursday, March 21. Let's delve into the details of which team is standing at which position in the tally.

Mohammedan SC continues to lead the standings with 14 wins, one loss, and five drawn encounters, racking up 47 points with a goal difference of 23. They are closely followed by Sreenidi Deccan at the second rank with 12 wins, four losses, and three drawn clashes, bagging 39 points with a goal difference of 22.

On the other hand, Real Kashmir are occupying the third spot with 10 wins, four losses, and six drawn clashes, pocketing 36 points at a goal difference of 18. Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala secured the fourth slot in the tally with 10 wins, five losses, and six drawn clashes, gathering 36 points at a goal difference of 15.

Inter Kashi is at the fifth rank with 10 wins, five losses, and six drawn clashes, racking up 36 points with a goal difference of five. Shillong Lajong continues to settle with the sixth slot with eight wins, five losses, and seven drawn games, picking up 31 points at a goal difference of four.

Rajasthan FC and Churchill Brothers occupy the seventh and eighth ranks respectively. The former have won six games and lost seven encounters with 25 points while the latter won six points with eight defeats, picking up 23 points.

Delhi and Aizawl FC secured the ninth and 10th positions with 23 and 21 points respectively. Delhi bagged seven wins and 11 defeats with two drawn clashes while Aizawl FC racked up five wins, eight losses, and six drawn games.

Which three sides are in danger of relegation?

Namdhari, NEROCA, and TRAU reel down at the bottom three spots with 20, 10, and 10 points respectively. Namdhari continues to hold the 11th rank with five wins, 11 losses, and 11 drawn clashes.

NEROCA moved one spot up to occupy the 12th rank with three wins, 15 losses, and one drawn game while TRAU slipped, carrying a wooden spoon with three wins and 15 losses.