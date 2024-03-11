I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajasthan FC vs NEROCA match

Rajasthan FC have climbed to the ninth position in the I-League 2023-24 points table following a 5-1 victory over NEROCA FC on Monday, March 11.

Rajasthan FC have 22 points from 19 matches, including five wins, seven draws, and as many losses. They have a goal difference of -8, having scored 34 goals and conceded 42 thus far in the competition.

Meanwhile, NEROCA FC are 12th in the standings with seven points from 17 points, having won two, drawn one, and lost 14 encounters in the league. They have a goal difference of -29, scoring 22 goals and conceding 51 so far in the tournament.

Mohammedan SC are atop the points table with 41 points from 18 encounters. Sreenidi Deccan FC (36 points), Real Kashmir FC (34 points), Gokulam Kerala FC (33 points), Inter Kashi (30 points), and Shillong Lajong (29 points) are placed between second and sixth in the standings.

Churchill Brothers SC have 23 points from 18 matches in the I-League 2023-24. Delhi FC and Rajasthan FC are eighth and ninth, respectively, with 22 points each from 18 and 19 matches.

Delhi FC are above Rajasthan FC due to a better goal difference of -3, having scored 29 goals and conceded 23 in the tournament. Aizawl FC are 10th with 21 points from 17 matches, while Namdhari are 11th with 19 points from as many games.

Why are TRAU below NEROCA in the I-League 2023-24 points table?

TRAU are at the bottom of the points table with seven points from 16 matches. They have an equal number of points as NEROCA and both teams have an equal goal difference of -29 too.

However, the latter are above in the points table, having scored 22 goals and conceded 51. TRAU, on the other hand, have scored only 20 goals and have conceded 49 goals thus far in the I-League 2023-24.