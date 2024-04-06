I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Shillong Lajong vs Mohammedan SC match

TRAU secured a 2-1 win over Real Kashmir in the first game of the day in I-League 2023-24 while Mohammedan SC bagged a 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong in the Saturday's other game.

Mohammedan SC consolidated their pole position in the standings with 15 wins, one loss, and seven drawns, picking up 52 points with a goal difference of 24. They secured three wins and settled with two drawn games in their past five games in the campaign.

Sreenidi Deccan retained their second rank with 13 wins, four losses, and five drawn contests, pocketing 44 points with a goal difference of 27. They picked up three wins and lost one in their past five games in the competition.

Real Kashmir maintained their third position with 11 wins, five losses, and seven drawn encounters, gathering 40 points with a goal difference of 20. They bagged one win, suffered one loss, and settled with three drawn games in their past five contests.

What about the other sides in the tally?

Inter Kashi continues to settle with the fourth rank with 11 wins, five losses, and seven drawn encounters, garnering 40 points with a goal difference of six. They managed to win four out of their past five games in the tournament.

Delhi secured the sixth slot with 10 wins, 11 losses, and two drawn clashes, accumulating 32 points with a goal difference of two while Shillong Lajong is in the seventh rank with eight wins, as many losses, and seven draws, pocketing 31 points.

Churchill Brothers and Aizawl FC retained their eighth and ninth positions with 30 and 25 points respectively after securing eight and six wins respectively. Rajasthan FC settled with the 10th rank with six wins, 10 losses, and seven drawn clashes, picking up 25 points with a goal difference of -25.

Namdhari, NEROCA, and TRAU continue to reel down at the bottom three positions in the standings with 24, 14, and 23 points respectively. Namdhari secured six wins, while NEROCA bagged just four wins with TRAU managing only four victories.

The bottom three ranked sides are in danger of relegation.