I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir match

Day 21 of I-League 2023-24 ended with two interesting results. In the first game of the day, Delhi and Inter Kashi locked horns while in the second contest, Shillong Lajong took on Real Kashmir.

After their win over Delhi, Inter Kashi propelled to the fifth position with a total of nine wins, six draws, and five losses in 20 games so far with 33 points. On the other hand, Shillong Lajong occupied the sixth rank after their draw over Real Kashmir, who are at the third rank in the tally.

Mohammedan SC continues to top the standings with 13 wins, one loss, and five draws, racking up 44 points with a goal difference of 21. Sreenidhi Deccan FC retained their second rank with 11 wins, four losses, and three drawn games, gathering 36 points.

Gokulam FC is occupying the fourth position with nine wins, four losses, and six draws, pocketing 33 points. On the other hand, Churchill Brothers are situated at the seventh rank with six wins, eight losses, and five drawn games, picking up 23 points.

Meanwhile, Delhi FC slid to the eighth rank after their 0-2 loss over Inter Kashi. In total, they have secured seven wins, suffered 11 losses, and drawn one game so far, carrying 22 points in the tally.

Rajasthan United FC occupies the ninth spot with five wins, seven losses, and seven drawn clashes, picking up 22 points while Aizawl FC is at the 10th rank with five wins, six losses, and six drawn encounters with 21 points.

Which three sides are in danger of relegation?

The bottom three ranked sides in the standings are Namdhari FC, TRAU, and Neroca FC. Namdhari FC has secured the 11th rank with five wins, 11 losses, and four drawn clashes with 19 points.

TRAU is occupying the 12th spot with three wins, 13 losses, and one drawn game, bagging a total of 10 points.

On the other hand, Neroca FC is carrying the wooden spoon after their consecutive losses, winning only two games, suffering 14 losses, and drawing just one game.