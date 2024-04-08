I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi match

Sreenidi Deccan and Inter Kashi settled with a 1-1 draw in the only encounter of the day in I-League 2023-24 at Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

Mohammedan Sporting Club clinched the top spot with an unassailable lead of 52 points after bagging 15 wins and suffering one defeat with a goal difference of 52. They secured three wins and settled with two drawn clashes in their past five games of the campaign.

Sreenidi Deccan settled with the second spot with 13 wins, four losses, and six drawn clashes, picking up 45 points with a goal difference of 27. They secured three wins and drew two clashes in their past five encounters in the tournament.

Inter Kashi strengthened their third slot with 11 wins, five losses, and eight drawn clashes, pocketing 41 points with a goal difference of six. Interestingly, they also secured three wins and lost two games in their last five games in the season.

Real Kashmir secured the fourth spot with 11 wins, five losses, and seven drawn contests, gathering 40 points with a goal difference of 20. They managed to win only one game and lost the other in their past five games in the competition.

Gokulam Kerala settled with the fifth position, picking up 11 wins, suffering six losses, and drawing six contests, garnering 39 points with a goal difference of 16. They racked up two wins and lost as many games in the last five clashes.

Delhi continue to hold the sixth spot with 10 wins, 11 losses, and two drawn matches, picking up 32 points with a goal difference of two. Shillong Lajong settled with the seventh slot, picking up eight wins and losing as many games, gathering 31 points.

What about the other sides in the tally?

Churchill Brothers and Aizawl FC continue to stay at the eighth and ninth ranks with 30 and 25 points respectively. Rajasthan FC and Namdhari secured the 10th and 11th positions with 25 and 24 points.

NEROCA and TRAU settled with the bottom two positions, pocketing 14 and 13 points respectively. TRAU holds the wooden spoon with four wins and 17 losses.