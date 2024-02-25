I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Sreenidi Deccan vs Namdhari FC clash

The I-League title race is heating up extensively, with Sreenidi Deccan FC moving up to the second position on the table with the three points that they amassed against Namdhari FC on Sunday (February 25).

The two teams clashed at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad in a match that saw physical competencies being displayed by both in equal measures.

Although Namdhari tried to subdue the home team, the latter were able to coast to a 2-0 victory by the end of the evening.

Sreenidi picked up the three points on offer and ended up in the second spot of the league table, sitting just below leaders Mohammedan SC, who have 34 points inside their bag as opposed to the former's 32.

Namdhari continue to languish in the drop zone of the I-League, in the 11th position with a mere 12 points inside their kitty. If their fortunes do not change, they may have to face relegation at the end of the season.

Rilwan Hassan's brace gives Sreenidi Deccan all 3 points

Sreenidi Deccan's David Castaneda in action on Sunday. [AIFF Media]

Rilwan Hassan scored a brace as Sreenidi cruised past Namdhari in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Nigerian winger, who has been phenomenal for the Deccan Warriors all season, got on the scoresheet in the 18th and 57th minutes.

Namdhari's defenders tried to pin down Sreenidi's attackers in the final third, but it was a task that was much easier said than done given that the latter had the backing of the crowd in their favor.

The home team's head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto put up a masterclass which put Namdhari's best efforts to shame. It uplifted the morale of the Deccan Warriors, who have now won four games on the trot since the resumption of the I-League after the Kalinga Super Cup in January.

Sreenidi next host league leaders Mohammedan SC at the Deccan Arena on Thursday, February 29.

If they win that game, they will topple the latter and end up on the top of the I-League table. Namdhari host Gokulam Kerala in an early kickoff the same day.