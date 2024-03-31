I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan FC match

Sreenidi Deccan secured a dominating 6-1 win over Rajasthan FC in the lone match on March 31, Sunday at Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Mohammedan SC continue to lead the standings with 14 wins, one loss, and seven drawn encounters, picking up 49 points at a goal difference of 23. They secured three wins and two draws in their past five encounters in the campaign.

Sreenidi Deccan moved one spot up to secure the second rank. They have 13 wins, four losses, and four drawn clashes, pocketing 43 points at a goal difference of 27. They bagged three wins and a loss in their past five encounters.

Real Kashmir slipped one spot down to make it to the third position. They have 11 wins, four losses, and seven drawn games, gathering 40 points at a goal difference of 21. They could rack up only one win in their past five games in the competition.

Inter Kashi retained their fourth rank with 11 wins, five losses, and seven drawn contests, pocketing 40 points at a goal difference of six. They picked up four wins in their past five games in the tournament.

Gokulam Kerala and Shillong Lajong hold the fifth and sixth positions with 10 and eight wins respectively. They bagged 36 and 31 points with six and seven losses.

Delhi settled with the seventh rank with nine wins, 11 losses, and two drawn games, pocketing 29 points at a goal difference of -1. Rajasthan FC continue to be at the eighth rank despite their loss over Sreenidi Deccan, picking up 25 points.

Aizawl FC and Churchill Brothers are holding the ninth and 10th positions, respectively. They have bagged six wins apiece while gathering 24 points each at a goal difference of three and -2.

Which three sides are in danger of relegation?

Namdhari continue to be at the 11th rank with six wins, 11 losses, and five losses, racking up 23 points. NEROCA take up the 12th spot with four wins, 16 losses, and one draw, making 13 points.

TRAU are the wooden spoon holders with three wins, 16 losses, and one drawn game, accumulating 10 points in their tally.