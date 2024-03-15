I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after TRAU vs Rajasthan FC match

The matchday 22 of I-League started with the encounter between TRAU and Rajasthan FC with the latter bagging a comprehensive win by 2-0. Richardson Kwaku Denzell and William Pauliankhum were the goal scorers of the Rajasthan side.

Rajasthan climbed up from the ninth to the seventh spot after this victory. They have so far secured six wins and suffered seven losses with seven ending in a draw, racking up 25 points at a goal difference of minus six.

Mohammedan SC continue to lead the points table with 13 wins, one loss, and five drawn encounters, bagging 44 points with a goal difference of 21. They have registered four victories in their past five games.

On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala retained their second spot with 10 wins, four losses, and six drawn games, gathering 36 points with a goal difference of 16. Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan continue to stay in the third spot with 11 wins, four defeats, and three drawn games, picking up 36 points.

Inter Kashi and Shillong Lajong maintain their fifth and sixth positions, respectively, in the tally. Kashi racked up nine wins, lost five games, and drew six encounters with 33 points while Shillong secured eight wins, suffered five defeats, and drew six games, bagging 30 points.

Churchill Brothers and Delhi have slipped one spot each to occupy the eighth and ninth ranks with six and seven wins respectively. Churchill Brothers have suffered eight defeats while Delhi have lost 11 games so far with 23 and 22 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC are 10th with five wins, seven losses, and six drawn encounters, racking up 21 points. Unfortunately, they have lost four out of their past five clashes in the campaign.

Which three sides are at the bottom?

Namdhari, TRAU, and NEROCA continue to hold the last three positions in the standings, respectively. These three sides are in danger of relegation currently.

Namdhari are 11th with five wins, 11 losses, and four drawn clashes, securing 19 points while TRAU are 12th with three wins, 14 losses, and a drawn, picking up 10 points.

NEROCA continue to hold the wooden spoon with two wins, 14 losses, and a drawn clash, bagging seven points.