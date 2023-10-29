I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir FC beat Rajasthan United FC to kickstart campaign with an easy win

The Real Kashmir FC has begun the new season of the I-League with an easy win over the Rajasthan United FC.

The two teams met in the curtain-raiser of the I-League 2023-24 on Saturday, October 28. Goals from Wayne Vaz and Shaher Shaheen helped the Real Kashmir FC seal a 2-0 victory to secure three points.

The two teams started well and played some eye-catching football. However, neither of the sides could break the deadlock as they kept searching for the first goal.

The scoreline read 0-0 at the half-time whistle. The Real Kashmir FC returned to the field with a lot of intent in the second half and got the reward immediately.

Right-back Wayne Vaz scored the first goal of the I-League 2023-24 season in the 49th minute of the game to open the account of his side, Real Kashmir FC.

The Rajasthan United Football Club tried its best to find the equalizer but Real Kashmir FC held its fort successfully and didn't concede the goal.

Real Kashmir FC pounced on the mistakes of Rajasthan United FC to begin their season with a 2-0 win

Desperately searching for a goal, the Rajasthan United FC played a high line during the dying minutes of the game. The Real Kashmir FC pounced on the defensive lapse of the opposition to score the second goal and kill the game effectively.

Shaher Shaheen came in as a substitute in the 95th minute of the game and he made his impact instantly with a goal in the 96th minute to give his side a solid 2-0 lead.

The game was done and dusted as the Real Kashmir FC completed a 2-0 win at the full-time whistle. They will next face TRAU (Tiddim Road Athletic Union) in the I-League game on November 4.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan United Football Club will lock horns with Delhi FC on November 2 in their next fixture of the I-League 2023-24.