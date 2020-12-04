I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC have unveiled their away kit for the upcoming season. The away top is predominantly green with the shoulder and the sleeves featuring a darker shade of the colour.

The secondary strip is dedicated to the green forests of Kerala. The state is home to some of the most exotic and rare species of flora and fauna in the country. Printed leaf designs are featured throughout the shirt with the collar and sleeve cuffs being an exception.

Gokulam Kerala FC's home kit

Gokulam Kerala FC's home kit for the upcoming I-League was launched in early November. The shirt featured their traditional brown colour scheme with marigold orange on the shoulders. The lower portion of the home shirt depicts mountains while the shoulder portions are a nod to the sun rising.

The shirt is dedicated to the mighty Western Ghats of Kerala, which is home to countless unique species, winding rivers and is a great source of visual elegance.

The shirts are manufactured by Jalandhar-based group Kaizen Sports and Fitness, with whom Gokulam Kerala penned a three-year kit sponsorship deal in 2019.

Founded in 2017, Gokulam Kerala FC have exceeded expectations and performed better in the I-League than the Kerala Blasters, their counterparts in the Indian Super League.

The Calicut-based club won their maiden trophy in 2019, winning Asia's oldest existing football tournament - the Durand Cup. Gokulam Kerala FC finished 5th in the I-League last season, winning six and drawing four of their 15 league outings.

The new season of the I-League is scheduled to kick off on January 9th and will have a shorter format. Gokulam Kerala FC have been busy in the off-season, bringing in some big names and offloading about ten players ahead of the new campaign.

The team's biggest acquisition for the season is Ghanaian central defender Mohamed Awal. The 32-year-old was announced as the side's skipper recently while Kannur born shot-stopper CK Ubaid will be the vice-captain of the team.