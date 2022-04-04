I-League 2021-22: Mohammedan SC part ways with striker Ismar Tandir on "compassionate grounds"

Germany-born forward Ismar Tandir and Mohammedan SC have mutually terminated their agreement, the I-League club announced on Sunday. The 26-year-old striker decided to return home "due to personal reasons," a statement from the player said.

The Bosnian international, who signed with the Black Panthers in December last year, hasn't featured for the Kolkata club so far this season. A statement issued by the club read:

"Due to personal reasons, our star striker Ismar Tandir has taken a decision to go home. We at Mohammedan Sporting Club respect and support the decision taken by the player. On compassionate grounds, both parties have mutually terminated the agreement."

Meanwhile, Tandir, in his note to the fans and the MSC management, thanked everyone for understanding his situation and letting him leave the club mid-season.

"I’ll thank the club management for understanding the situation and letting me go. I wish the club all the best for the future."

Mohammedan SC and their on-field form

Mohammedan SC are one of the heavyweights in the I-League and currently lead the points table with 19 points from eight matches (six wins, a loss, and a draw). Under head coach Andrey Chernyshov, the Black Panthers have transformed into an attacking powerhouse and have already scored 16 goals this season.

Leading the forward line for the Kolkata giants is Trinidad and Tobago international Marcus Joseph. The 30-year-old is the leading goalscorer in the league with 10 goals from eight matches.

The Black Panthers might not be able to replace Ismar Tandir mid-season given the COVID-protocols in place. But the absence of Tandir isn't expected to hinder Mohammedan SC's strength going forward given they have capable players lined up for the position.

Next up, MSC will face Rajasthan United FC at the Kalyani Stadium on April 6. The newcomers have been a formidable defensive unit, conceding just three goals so far this season.

