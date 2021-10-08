I-League Qualifiers 2021: Delhi FC and Kerala United FC register maiden victories

Delhi FC and Kerala United FC registered their first wins in the I-League qualifiers 2021. They won 3-0 and 2-0 over ARA FC and Corbett FC respectively at the Bengaluru Football Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Delhi FC went into a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute after Fahad Temuri dispatched a belter of a shot from outside the ARA box. The play came after the referee played on the advantage from a foul on Nikhil Mali.

Sergio Berboza's electric run down the middle allowed Delhi FC to take a 2-0 lead in the I-League qualifiers 2021. Barboza's strike was low and hard and sneaked past Sukhadev into the ARA goal.

ARA never managed to settle down in the fixture and were struggling to thread simple passes among themselves. Delhi FC kept growing in confidence in the second half to make it 3-0 in the 60th minute.

ARA goalkeeper Sukhadev came off his line and made a skewed clearance which landed straight to Delhi FC's Thingam Radhakanta Singh. Singh latched on to the loose ball and found the back of the net from acres away, thanks to the perfect first touch.

Kerala United register comfortable win over Corbett in the I-League qualifiers 2021

Kerala United beat Corbett 2-0 in the I-League qualifiers 2021. (Image; AIFF)

It was captain Arjun Jayaraj whose movement with the ball allowed Kerala United to take the lead in the 41st minute. Jayaraj found Bujair Valiyattu on the right side who played it square for Hafis Alakkaparamba Mohammedali. The striker had an open net to thrust the cross in and he did so with ease.

Corbett had some chances of their own on the other end as well, with Himanshu Patil missing out on two opportunities before the break. Kerala United scored their second goal in the 83rd minute. Jesin Thonikkara dispatched a thunderous strike from outside the box to make it 2-0 after Corbett lost possession in their own half.

Earlier in the week, Rajasthan United and Bengaluru United played out a 1-1 draw in the I-League qualifiers 2021.

Edited by Diptanil Roy