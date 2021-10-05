I-League Qualifiers 2021: Rajasthan United register thrilling win against Ryntih

Rajasthan United registered their maiden victory over Ryntih SC on the opening day of the I-League qualifiers. Rajasthan won 3-2 in a Group A encounter at the Bengaluru Football Stadium in Bengaluru.
Rajasthan United went ahead in the 11th minute after Dilli Ram Sanyasi scored with a typical poacher's finish inside the Ryntih box. Sanyasi latched on to a lose ball after Padam Chettri failed to hold on to a long ranger from Rajasthan United captain Akeem Abioye. Sanyasi made it 1-0 in the I-League qualifiers.
The Jaipur-based side made it 2-0 on the cusp of half-time as Harpreet Singh set up Sukhjit Singh with a square ball inside the Ryntih box. Sukhjit Singh went past his marker with a swift first touch to eke out acres of space before finding the back of the net with a clean finish in the I-League qualifiers.
Ryntih SC scored two goals in the second-half but Rajasthan United prevailed 3-2 in the I-League Qualifiers
Ryntih started to settle down in the second half after a rather shaky first half. However, Rajasthan went 3-0 up in the 68th minute, thanks to a curling long-distance strike from Aman Thapa in the I-League qualifiers.
The former Royal Rangers winger took a little shimmy on the outside and cut inside from the right to create space for himself to shoot. His strike took a very delayed turn to get into the back of the net past a hapless Padam Chettri at the Ryntih goal.
Rajasthan United believed 3-0 was just enough to get their first points in the I-League but were almost mistaken. Ryntih shifted gears in the final third to pull one back through a Chesterpaul Lyngdoh finish. The former Churchill Brothers winger latched on to a Sheen Stevenson corner to make it 3-1 in the 79th minute.
Ryntih got a lifeline in the 82nd minute. Rajasthan United defender Gurmukh Singh brought down Sheen Stevenson on the right side of the box to give away a penalty.
Sheen Stevenson stepped up to take the spot kick and sent Vishal Joon, the other way to make it 3-2 with eight minutes of regulation time left on the clock. However, Rajasthan United managed to hold on to their nerves and register their first ever win in the national pyramid.