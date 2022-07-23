Real Kashmir FC all set to rope in Tajikistan's Nozim Babadzhanov

Nozim Babadzhanov is all set to sign for Real Kashmir FC. A source close to the development confirmed that he has penned a one-year deal with the club. The Kashmir-based side are expected to unveil their newest signing soon.

Nozim Babadzhanov has represented the Tajikistan national team on 14 occasions

The 26-year-old winger started his football career with Akademia Rubin of Russia. He later went on to play for the reserve teams of Rubin Kazan and Lokomotiv Moscow.

In 2015, Babadjhanov signed for Tajikistan's 1st division side FK Khujand. He played 26 matches for them, scoring 2 goals. In 2017, he made a move to Europe, signing for C.Balchik of Bulgaria.

Babadjhanov also has experience playing in Bahrain. Last season, he played for Bahrain Premier League Al Ahli Manama, having joined them in January 2022. He also has experience playing in the AFC Champions League qualifiers and the AFC Cup.

Babadzhanov also has experience playing on the international circuit. He has represented Tajikistan on 14 occasions. He was also a part of the Tajikistan U-21 squad, where he played 6 matches scoring 2 goals.

Real Kashmir had a disastrous I League 2021-22 campaign

Real Kashmir FC failed to perform as per expectations in the I-League. After a string of poor performances, they found themselves in the relegation stage of the league. Fitness problems and injuries added to their woes.

They even lost a couple of games in the relegation stage matches. But a draw against TRAU FC helped them survive relegation having only secured 14 points from 17 matches with only 2 wins.

The club has decided to start fresh. They are also already in talks with an experienced defender. They will start their pre-season early this season. They may also participate in the IFA Shield 2022 to strengthen their pre-season preparations. With a new vision, they are expected to perform well in the I-League 2022-23.

