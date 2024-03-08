"I would like our team to keep more possession" - Punjab FC coach Staikos Vergetis after narrow win over NorthEast United | ISL 2023-24

Punjab FC pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the ongoing ISL season when they picked up all three points following a 1-0 win over NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Sarusajai, Guwahati, on Thursday, March 7.

Head coach Staikos Vergetis, speaking to the media after the game, mentioned that he was extremely proud of the way his wards showcased their skills against the Highlanders away from home.

“I believe it was the type of game where the deciding factor was which team could score the goal to be the winner. We succeeded in scoring the goal, and we took one important victory,” Vergetis shared.

“Today, we played a game that was a win-or-die situation for us; even though I tried not to convey full anxiety to them (the players), but I think they had. Regarding our performance, I would like our team to keep more possession in our favour," he added.

"We instructed our two forwards to play closely together and leave Talal on the sides" - Staikos Vergetis

Expand Tweet

Vergetis was also pleased by the fact that his players listened to the instructions that he had set for them and pressed high on the ball throughout the game.

The Greek tactician felt that his team used their tactical superiority to good effect on their way to picking up their third away win this season, after victories over Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC.

“We were losing the ball easily in some periods of the game. This created problems for us because it forced us into defensive roles most of the time. We could have been calmer on the ball. It was due to the tiredness of the players who had been playing consecutive games,” Vergetis continued.

"We instructed our two forwards to play closely together and leave Talal on the sides to create superiorities and receive balls out wide. I don't think it worked well. We attempted to free up Talal from the central space because, upon analyzing him (Talal), opponents had figured out how to confront him. However, I don't believe our plan worked as effectively as we had hoped,” he concluded.