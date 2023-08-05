New FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez has expressed his aspirations to manage the Indian national team in the future.

Despite arriving in India as a relatively unknown manager, Marquez had a transformative impact, propelling Hyderabad FC from the bottom of the league to title contenders within a single season. He notably won the ISL title with the Nizams in 2022 after beating Kerala Blasters FC in the finals.

However, Marquez's most significant contribution lies in his remarkable development of Indian players within his squad. Players such as Liston Colaco, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Mohammad Yasir, Chinglensana Singh, and several others owe their opportunities with the national team to Marquez.

As current head coach Igor Stimac's future remains uncertain, with his contract set to conclude after the AFC Asian Cup in January 2024, Marrquez has candidly revealed his desire to one day assume the role of coaching the national team.

The Spaniard said during an interaction on Pulsata Dhar and Erik Paartalu’s Off the Pitch podcast:

"I share a very good relationship with Igor Stimac but when he told that he'll leave NT after Asian Cup, I was thinking 'wow', I'd like to take up the job - as I love to work with Indian players."

Originally scheduled for June 2023, the AFC Asian Cup was later postponed to January 2024. Due to this change, Marquez, who had received a promising offer from FC Goa, chose to join them instead of potentially replacing Igor Stimac.

"The Asian Cup was scheduled to be held in May but then dates changed, I got the chance to coach FC Goa and it was a good challenge for me. Let's see next season. I would like to train the national team," Marquez added.

AIFF will be keen on extending Igor Stimac's contract with the Indian national team

The year 2023 has seen India rise, as they are now on an 11-game unbeaten run. Furthermore, the team has won three trophies, including the SAFF Championship and the Intercontinental Cup.

Igor Stimac's efforts in improving Indian football have earned him well-deserved praise, and he is set to lead the team in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup. However, uncertainty looms over his future beyond the Asian Cup, as his contract concludes after the tournament.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will be keen on retaining the services of the Croatian coach, given his process-oriented approach over the past four years, which is now bearing fruit. Stimac himself has expressed a desire to extend his contract, but this hinges on AIFF aligning with his vision.

The unfolding situation is intriguing, especially with the overwhelming support for Stimac from the Indian football fraternity.

Simultaneously, the AIFF will also be pleased with Manolo Marquez's willingness to coach the national team in the future. This prospect bodes well for the team's continuity if or when Stimac eventually departs.