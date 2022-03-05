"I’m 100% sure FC Goa will come out with the strongest squad" - Kerala Blasters FC boss ahead of their final ISL league stage clash

Kerala Blasters FC scripted an emphatic 3-1 victory against defending champions Mumbai City FC in their previous Indian Super League game. The Yellow Tuskers now just need a point against FC Goa in their final league stage game of the 2021-22 season to book a berth in the semi-finals.

The Gaurs are ninth in the league standings and out of the top-four race. They have lost three games on the trot. However, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic warned his players about the threat FC Goa possesses.

"Certainly, it will not be an easier game for us. I’m 100% sure Goa will come out with the strongest squad. Of course, everybody wants to finish the competition with a victory. I think that FC Goa is one of the best football teams in the ISL and are a very tough opponent. It is difficult to play against them and on Sunday we expect nothing but a tough game. With the team and squad that they have, FC Goa deserves to be higher up the table."

A draw against FC Goa will ensure KBFC a berth in the top-four or else Vukomanovic's men will have to cross their fingers and hope for Mumbai City FC to drop points against Hyderabad FC.

"I’m happy to have chosen this adventure" - Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic ahead of FC Goa clash

Under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, Kerala Blasters FC have shattered a few records this season. They've accumulated the highest number of points and wins in the club's history. Although the numbers definitely tell a positive story, the gaffer was asked what he made of the KBFC season so far.

The Serbian coach said:

"I’m happy to have chosen this adventure. Since we all started cooperating and working together, we are on the right path. And from our side and technical stuff, we can see many improvements in every possible aspect. But this is just the beginning. In a football process, it needs time. If you speak about ISL in the short term, I see that many people here in India would like to see miracles happen overnight or over one month, in football that’s impossible."

Furthermore, Vukomanovic added:

"It's quite impossible because if you want to be consistent, if you want to create and have big results and big achievements, of course, you need time to build up all those things. So later on, we’ll see about the consistency about continuing working together. In professional sports, when you have that kind of process and organisation, of course at the end, it gives you good results."

Whether Kerala Blasters FC manage to go all the way and win the ISL trophy or not, the management can definitely take pride in the progress the team has made in just one season.

