"I'm thrilled at the prospect of partnering with Sandesh in our defense" - FC Goa's Odei Onaindia on his new stint with the Gaurs

Former ISL shield winners FC Goa secured the services of the towering defender, Odei Onaindia, and coach Manolo Marquez for the upcoming season in a move that sent waves of excitement through the Goan footballing community.

With an impressive track record from his tenure at Hyderabad FC, Onaindia's arrival at FC Goa has ushered in a new era of defensive form and leadership at the back.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Odei shared his thoughts on partnering with Sandesh Jhingan, his leadership philosophy, overcoming challenges, and his message to the devoted FC Goa fanbase.

On forming a defensive dynamic duo with Sandesh Jhingan at FC Goa

Odei Onaindia's wealth of experience from playing at elevated levels in Spain and the Indian Super League (ISL) stands as an invaluable asset for FC Goa.

The prospect of Odei collaborating with Sandesh Jhingan, a stalwart in Indian football's defensive realm, calls for a new solidity, strength, and a beacon of promise for FC Goa's defensive line. He expressed his eagerness about the partnership, saying:

"I'm thrilled at the prospect of partnering with Sandesh in our defense. He is indeed one of India's finest defenders, and I have immense respect for his skills and dedication."

Odei keenly acknowledged the distinctive strengths each brings to the table. This duo aims not only to bolster the team's defensive solidity but also to build the attacking play from the back.

"I feel Sandesh and I bring different strengths to the table, and that's what makes our partnership exciting," he continued. "His aggression and physical presence are undeniable assets, and I believe my anticipation and ability to read the game helps me complement his style of play."

"He is the ideal aggressor, while I can cover him well. Together, we aim to create a formidable defensive unit that also supports our team's attacking ambitions," Odei added.

On his leadership responsibilities and grooming young players at FC Goa

Odei Onaindia's defensive skills and leadership qualities shone brightly during his tenure at Hyderabad FC, a trait he aims to seamlessly transfer to his new role at FC Goa. When asked about guiding younger talents, he stated:

"FC Goa has a fantastic blend of experienced players and young talents. As one of the seniors, I understand the challenges that come with being a young player, and I'm eager to share my insights and experiences to help them develop both as players and as individuals."

Leading by example lies at the core of his approach. With communication serving as a cornerstone, Odei envisions fostering an environment of trust and unity, ensuring that every voice within the team finds a platform to contribute.

"Dedication, discipline, and work ethic are essential for success in football, and on and off the field, I'll give my all, and that way, I hope to motivate my teammates, especially the younger ones, to push their limits and strive for excellence," he remarked.

On facing new challenges and sharing love for the fans

As the curtain rises on this new chapter in his football journey, Odei Onaindia stands poised to cement his legacy as a formidable defender and a guiding light for his teammates.

A journey from talent to experienced footballer is replete with hurdles that test one's mettle. Odei Onaindia's approach to managing training routines, injuries, mental strength, recovery strategies, and personal life resonates with resilience and determination.

"Whenever I faced a hurdle - be it an injury, be it something that was a part of my personal life, and so on - I've always tried my best to remind myself of what I wanted to achieve," Odei remarked.

"Thankfully, with the support of my teammates, coaches, family, friends, and fans, I've come to realize that I’m not alone in my journey. I'm grateful for their presence in my life," he attributed his resilience to a strong support network."

As Odei Onaindia dons the FC Goa jersey, he recognizes the support of the fanbase and embraces the weight of their expectations.

"I would like to tell the fans of FC Goa that I feel really privileged to have this opportunity to play football at the highest levels in India, as part of their beloved club," Odei added further.

His humility and commitment are palpable as he continued, saying:

"We'll challenge for all the top honors this season, and hope to make you all proud by the end of it all. Keep supporting us, and I can't wait to meet you all at our Fatorda Fortress."

As the season unfolds, football enthusiasts eagerly await the spectacle of the Onaindia-Jhingan duo fortifying the team's defense and propelling FC Goa toward a triumphant campaign.