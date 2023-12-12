“I am optimistic about our situation" - FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez ahead of ISL clash with Mumbai City FC

FC Goa host Mumbai City FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa in the Indian Super League on Tuesday, December 12.

The Gaurs, leading the league table at the moment with 19 points, will want to continue their unbeaten run against the defending ISL Shield winners, who have seen a change in management recently.

Czech-Australian Petr Kratky has been appointed as the new Mumbai City head coach after the departure of Des Buckingham earlier this year.

Goa's head coach Manolo Marquez, speaking to the media ahead of the game, spoke about the importance of maintaining the momentum that his team has.

"The feeling is that in the next two matches (Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant) we will see where FC Goa can finish this season,” Marquez said.

“I am optimistic about our situation. But now we play the teams still unbeaten in the league. It is impossible not to lose a match but we will try that the first defeat won't be on Tuesday,” he added.

"I feel now they have found their style of play. I felt they were doubting (themselves) in the beginning of the league. Now in the last two games, in the Champions League and in Bengaluru, they changed the system and I feel that they have found the style of play for the players that they have,” Marquez noted.

Marquez, who is known as a shrewd tactician and is rated extremely highly across India, spoke about how important it was for the Gaurs to target opponents in the early stages of the game.

The Spaniard's observations included that of the playing style employed by Mumbai City, and how the change in systems has given their players a lot more freedom to work with.

“Before the Bengaluru FC game, they won all the games just by a one-goal margin but in the last game and also in the Champions League when they lost, they played very well. In this new system, their players have more freedom on the pitch and they are all good players,” said Marquez.

"If you check the numbers we may seem a defensive team as we are winning 1-0. If you watch the games then you'll know that we have missed some clear chances,” he added.

Marquez also commented on the wonderful atmosphere created by the fans at Fatorda for every home game.

“In football, the team has to give something to the fans. I feel the atmosphere in the last match was very nice. If they can continue then it would be fantastic. When we play at home the team is more comfortable,” he concluded.