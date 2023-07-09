“I really hope that we get it” - Sunil Chhetri backs Igor Stimac’s calls for a 4-week camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup

The Indian national football team is only six months away from the sternest of tests at the AFC Asian Cup 2024 in Qatar early next year. In preparation for the same, Head Coach Igor Stimac and SAFF Championship penalty shootout hero Gurpreet Singh Sandhu both called for a 4-week national camp in the run-up to the tournament.

Today, in a media interaction organised by the AIFF, skipper Sunil Chhetri echoed the same sentiments, calling for a longer national team camp in order to prepare for Asia’s premier football tournament.

Chhetri, who was Player of the Tournament at the SAFF Championship, recognised just how difficult the likes of Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan would be to get past. He had the following to say:

“See for a team like ours… And we know we’re going to face Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria, that is the reason why both the gentlemen (Stimac and Gurpreet) have spoken about a long camp. And I think we need it, and I really hope that we get it.”

“What happens is when you’re playing the ISL, all the boys will be used to the ISL, which is the premium level in our country, and we’re doing really well. But let’s be honest with ourselves - when we meet Australia, we’ll need a couple, if not more, levels higher than what we’re facing in the ISL. That is the reason why when we meet together, and when we know this and we train, it helps a little bit. So that’s the reason why we need a longer camp.”

“It will be great if we can get a top 7 Asian team to play a friendly” - Sunil Chhetri vouches for big match practice ahead of Asian Cup

While India have faced the likes of Lebanon and Kuwait on multiple occasions in recent weeks, national captain Sunil Chhetri believes that the team need to face opponents that are a notch higher in order to understand just where they stand before they face the likes of Australia.

And although the decision may not be in his hands, the 38-year-old opened up on the teams that he would like to play before the marquee tournament:

“It will also be great if we can get one of the top 7 teams in Asia to play a friendly. Now, this is completely my wish and hope, and I’m not going to say anything because the coach decides who we’re going to play. But let’s suppose - and I’m throwing a name - if we get an Iran or a Japan or a Saudi to play a match (with us) before Australia, that’ll give us a very good picture and we’ll be ready… a little bit more ready than we will be if we do not play those top teams. So, that’s the plan and that’s why the four weeks is important.”

Chhetri went on to emphasise just how important the fixtures against Lebanon and Kuwait were in the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championships were, but added that the team would need to play even better teams now.

“If we only get 5 days, let’s suppose, then we won’t be able to organise that one important friendly. When we play against Iraq in a month’s time, we’ll get an idea of how Uzbekistan is because they are similar teams. When we played against Lebanon and Kuwait, we got an idea of how Syria is going to be, although Syria is going to be at a level little bit higher than these two teams. But if we do not play a Japan, a South Korea, an Iran, the top 5-6 teams of Asia, then we will not have an idea of how Australia is going to be. So that’s the reason why the four weeks’ time is what these two gentlemen have asked (for). “

The Bengaluru FC man further spoke about just what it would mean for the team to have a few more weeks together instead of the five-odd days that they could possibly get.

“Now eventually how much time we get depends on all the talks but I really hope we get as much time as possible because what happens is when we go to the camp, there are injuries, and all the players come from different mentalities from the club. That has to be taken care of. And after all these things, we need good friendlies. Hopefully two or three important matches. And out of those 2-3 important matches, if we can get a top Asian team, that’ll be really important for our preparation.”

The Indian National Team will now look to build on their recent performances, and take some strong form into the AFC Asian Cup in January. The squad will next come together to play the King’s Cup in Thailand in September before assembling for Malaysia’s Merdeka Cup in October.

The November-December international window will see India take on all comers in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, before they move on to bigger things in the form of Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria. It remains to be seen just how well India will do but if today’s press conference is anything to go by, skipper Sunil Chhetri and his team are rearing to go.

