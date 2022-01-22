"I really trust the players"- Odisha FC's interim head coach ahead of their ISL clash against ATK Mohun Bagan

Odisha FC have been going through patches of good and bad results in the recent past. However, the frequency of disappointments are dominant in their case. The sacking of head coach Kiko Ramirez last week added fuel to the fire.

Interim head coach Kino Garcia is currently in-charge of the setup and earned his first victory against NorthEast United FC on January 18th. They currently sit in fifth spot in the league. But the Juggernauts face a tougher challenge as they take on a potential contender for this season's silverware.

Odisha FC interim coach Kino Garcia and player Daniel Lalhlimpuia addressed the media ahead of their ISL clash against ATK Mohun Bagan. Kino talked about his faith in the current lot of players at the club. He said:

"I really trust the players. I know that if they feel confident, they can compete against anybody in this competition."

The Juggernauts head coach stated that his opponents will have certain advantages even in this moment of crisis. He stated:

"I think they have recovered certain players that they could not play in the last match. We know the quality of the ATK Mohun Bagan players."

Odisha FC aware of ATK Mohun Bagan's attacking threat

The Mariners will be without key player Hugo Boumous, who will serve his suspension after picking up four yellow cards. However, Kino Garcia feels that Hugo's absence will not be a very big disadvantage to Juan Ferrando's side.

He said:

"We know the quality of Boumous. Of course, not having this player on the pitch is something that's good for us. But we also have to understand that they have Liston, Roy Krishna and Williams. So they have options in attack."

The mood in the camp after their win against the Highlanders is very positive as stated by Kino. He feels this energy will act as a catalyst for his side in their next match.

