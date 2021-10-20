"I request everyone to support us like the way they supported the men's team" - Indian women's football star Bala Devi ahead of 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup

2022 promises to be a huge year for football fans in India. The nation will host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup and the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup, both in the same year.

India’s participation in these two mega events will provide a huge boost to women’s football in the country, similar to the impact the FIFA Men’s U-17 World Cup had in 2017.

Preparations are on for the women’s senior team players. They are currently playing against top Swedish clubs in Sweden and preparing themselves for the continental showdown slated to take place in January 2022 across three venues in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

Bala Devi, the best active female footballer in the country, is currently out of action due to an injury. Her experience is still integral to the team. She recently spoke to All India Football Federation (AIFF) about the impact that the tournaments can have on the women's game in India and hoped to get similar support as the men.

“I was overcome with joy when I learnt that in 2022 India will host both the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 as well as the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022," said Bala Devi on Catching Up with the Seniors video released by the AIFF on social media.

"I was very happy because these tournaments will be a fantastic stepping stone for our young girls to progress," she added. "When you look at the support for our team that participated in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, it is really unbelievable.

"They were so widely and strongly supported, which made me really happy," continued the AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year. "I would humbly request everyone to show similar support to the women who will be participating in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 in January next year, as well as to those who will play in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 in October next year."

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 is probably the best-ever opportunity for the women’s team to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. A total of five teams out of 12 will be qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 set to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

This opportunity was given to India after they won the hosting rights for the tournament, which gave them automatic qualification to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022. Infrastructure development, exposure tours and quality coaching are other benefits which the women will derive from these tournaments, feels Bala Devi.

“These tournaments are a real source of motivation," said the former India captain. "Not solely for the players but also for fans and parents, who become aware of the magnitude of such major events.

"I would really like to thank the Federation (AIFF) for giving this platform for our women because it is a truly wonderful step," she added. "It feels great (to have the opportunity to participate in such major tournaments) but at the same we have a lot to prove – that we are equals and we want to make everyone feel proud every time we represent India."

How women’s football in India will shape over the next decade depends a lot upon the two tournaments set to be held next year.

