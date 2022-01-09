"I say it's a team mistake"- Chennaiyin FC coach after the loss against FC Goa in ISL 2021-22

FC Goa beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in match no. 54 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

FC Goa played their usual possession-based game while their opponents Chennaiyin FC were heavily reliant on their counter-attacking measures. But Bozidar Bandovic's plans to sit deep and soak up the pressure did not pay off. The Marina Machans fell victim to a Jorge Ortiz goal late in the second-half.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic addressed the media and answered a few questions regarding his side's outing against FC Goa in the ISL. The Montenegrin coach was quick to defend his player Sajid Dhot when asked if it was the defender's fault for conceding the goal. He said:

"Always I say it’s a team mistake, so we should have avoided this goal."

The Chennaiyin FC coach felt that the encounter between the two sides was a pretty close affair and such matches usually end as draws. He said:

"It was a tight game without many chances. So of course, they had little possession more than us. They move the ball and like all the games they do. Without chances the game should be a draw. But of course, we lost many balls and we didn’t do even attack. We should be better."

Chennaiyin FC's change in strategy failed

Chennaiyin FC needed to add more pace and aggression to their attack in this match. After the substitution of Nerijus Valskis, the side required a pacey forward to support Lukasz in attack. The Marina Machans introduced Lallianzuala Chhangte to add more lethality to their side. Speaking about the tactical change, head coach Bozidar Bandovic said:

"Of course. So, we start the game like this. We don’t have problems, but we wanted to change something after he came inside with Lucas. The team was more aggressive and better and we wanted to make a change for the better. Even in attacking that moment, so the goal was the the goal that we should avoid this only because if we didn’t concede that goal we are the ones that we were a little more aggressive, especially with changes we made."

The Chennaiyin FC coach also clarified that recent signing Nerijus Valskis wanted to come off a sign of tiredness and had no injury concerns.

