"I am sure India will go beyond the league stage" - AIFF President Praful Patel ahead of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Host nation India kick off their journey in the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup on January 20 against Iran. Praful Patel, president of the All India Football Federation, believes the Blue Tigresses will make their way into the knockout phase of the tournament.

Ahead of the tournament, Patel addressed the media over a virtual press conference. The AIFF president further opened up about how he believes Indian football fans will perceive the competition upon a Sportskeeda enquiry.

He said:

"The lovers of the game of football will definitely take a liking for all the games which are played. See, I remember the Under-17 World Cup 2017 where India did not go beyond the group stage. But even as the tournament progressed, we saw a tremendous response. So I think hosting a tournament like this, the lovers of the sport will definitely follow it and because India is also a participant in this tournament."

Meanwhile, Patel also reiterated his claim that the Indian Women's Senior Team will progress through to the knockout stages. But he asked football fans to appreciate the work these players have put in irrespective of the result, saying:

"I am sure that the women's team will go beyond the league stage for sure, because they have been playing very well. And I must say that all of you must at least my request is to appreciate the hard work they have put in. I think the fans in India will raise a big toast to hosting this tournament."

Aaditya Thackeray, president of the Mumbai District Football Association, was also present at the press meet. All the matches of the AFC Women's Asian Cup will be played across three venues. These are Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister Thackeray also discussed how hosting an event of such international stature would aid the state's footballing structure.

"What these tournaments really do is help us set a culture of excellence in our own state or in our country. There are SOPs that AFC and FIFA put in place, for example how the crowds can enter or exit or the way the teams are treated, or the way the training happens. I think these are some benchmarks that they set for us. This is where we look up to international associations and that is how we constantly push ourselves to reach that level," Aaditya Thackeray said.

At no stage did AFC think of postponing the tournament: Praful Patel on India hosting the AFC Women's Asian Cup amid a pandemic

The AFC Women's Asian Cup will unravel in India at a critical time when not just the country but the entire globe is grappling with the pangs of COVID-19. Although the Asian Football Confederation have put in place strict protocols, the possibility of a bio-bubble breach cannot be ruled out.

Asked how the AIFF and the organizing committee are planning to tackle any such possibility, Praful Patel said:

"First, let us hope nothing untoward will happen. But the AFC already has a lot of contingency plans and SOPs in place. Assuming some players do have the virus, they can be isolated. But the team can be fielded and of course they will be tested again. As long as 13 players are available out of the total sanctioned squad, the participating teams will be allowed to play the games."

In 2020, India was supposed to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, however, due to the ongoing pandemic the tournament was delayed indefinitely. Asked if the AFC Asian Cup had come under any similar threat at any point, the former Civil Aviation minister said:

"At no stage did the AFC even think of changing or withdrawing us as the host or postponing this tournament."

Praful Patel further opened up about the challenges of hosting a pandemic during the pandemic. He said:

"It is true that hosting a tournament in these difficult situations is a tough job. And I would thank not only the AFC but the entire Local Organising Committee and the entire team of the project directors. I think AFC has a lot of confidence in AIFF's ability as was demonstrated in the U-17 World Cup in 2017. The Maharashtra government has been very supportive as has been the central government. So, I think it's a combined effort."

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray was asked whether hosting a tournament like the AFC Women's Asian Cup would kickstart Maharashtra's revolution as a footballing state. The 31-year-old said:

"When we make a social investment like bringing a tournament to our state and to our country, it inspires many young girls and boys to pick up a particular sport. Over the past few years, we've seen that football in Maharashtra has been on the rise. It's been growing through Mumbai City FC, our I-League teams now or even local teams."

He added:

"I think the idea really is to ensure that anyone can play football. With this infrastructure, we can have a lot of lower division teams playing with the same infrastructure that really inspires a lot of kids."

