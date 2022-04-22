"I think our campaign has already been a success" - Rajasthan United FC head coach ahead of I-League championship playoffs

Debutants Rajasthan United FC, who are winless in their last four matches, will lock horns with NEROCA FC in their opening fixture of the championship playoffs for the 2021-22 I-League season on Saturday.

Before the game unraveled at the Naihati Stadium on Saturday, Francesc Bonet remained positive during the pre-match press conference. He highlighted that although the results haven't gone their way, the team has played well.

The Jaipur-based club finished seventh in the regular season and the Spaniard believes the season has already been a success for the newcomers. Bonet said:

"I am not very concerned about this run of form. We have not had that much luck when it comes to goals but we are working hard. You must remember this is our first season and most of our squad has never played at this level. I think our campaign has already been a success."

"We are trying to improve in terms of scoring goals" - Rajasthan United FC coach Francesc Bonet

Although Rajasthan have conceded the least number of goals this season, they have also scored the lowest number at 10. Going into their first game of the playoffs, they have three draws on the trot. Asked if the lack of goals concerned him, Bonet said:

"Yes, we are lacking goals but if you look at the match against Sreenidi Deccan FC, we had more than 60 percent possession and more than 15 shots. We are trying to improve in terms of scoring goals and I believe we'll finish above the seventh spot."

Meanwhile, NEROCA FC finished the regular season in sixth place, with two points more than RUFC. When the two sides squared off earlier in the season, Francesc Bonet's side had to settle for a 1-1 draw. When asked what kind of challenge he was expecting in the upcoming game, the Spanish head coach said:

"All games at this stage will be tough. They (NEROCA) have midfielder Juan Mera back and we will miss Mauro through suspension. We have to continue playing as a team and avoid making mistakes on the ball. If we do that, I think we can win the game."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar