"I think this season will be the best for the Chennai people" - Chennaiyin FC forward Vincy Barretto ahead of 2022-23 ISL campaign

Vincy Barretto is one of many additions to Chennaiyin FC's squad this summer. The Goan forward joined the Marina Machans from last season's Indian Super League (ISL) finalists Kerala Blasters on a three-year deal running until 2025.

Barretto played a vital role for Ivan Vukomanovic's side last season, scoring twice in 17 matches as they finished as runners-up to Hyderabad FC. The 22-year-old most memorably scored a stunning goal in the 4-4 draw against FC Goa in March of 2022. Barretto was previously part of the Gaurs' development side.

The forward spoke exclusively with Sportskeeda about his decision to move to Chennaiyin FC, his eagerness to have fans back in the stadiums and much more.

Asked about his feelings after joining the two-time ISL champions, Vincy Barretto said:

"I'm so happy to be here. For me, it's a different challenge and [the chance to play with] different people from different places. I'm very excited, so happy to be part of Chennaiyin FC."

He stated with confidence that the 2022-23 ISL campaign will be much better for the Marina Machans, who have finished eighth in each of the last two seasons. Barretto said:

"I think this season will be the best for the Chennai people. They will be behind us and support us for sure. Last season, everyone was in bubbles, couldn't meet their families. Maybe because of that, these two years [were difficult]. But I think this season will be the best and people will smile a lot."

"When they are there, we can push a lot more" - Chennaiyin FC's Vincy Barretto on the return of fans

The last two seasons of the ISL have predominantly been held in COVID-19 bio-bubbles in Goa, with fans disallowed from attending matches. However, the tournament's governing body have allowed supporters into the stadiums for the 2021-22 final.

The Kerala Blasters faithful, in particular, streamed in in large numbers, painting the stands of the Fatorda Stadium bright yellow.

Vincy Barretto played only eight minutes of the summit clash against Hyderabad FC but the raucous atmosphere left an impact on him. He is looking forward to playing with the supporters driving him forward next season and said:

"Last season, was very good but still, we were in a bubble till the final when the fans came. This year, I know the Chennaiyin fans will come and support us the way Kerala fans did. We can go to new places, play home and away, the Chennai people will follow us and I'm so excited for that."

When asked if playing in front of a crowd after turning out for the Blasters amid silence for much of last season could lead to extra pressure, Barretto said:

"When the fans are with us, they follow us, support us from their hearts. When they are there, we can push a lot more and the fans behind us will say 'come on' and for me, it's no pressure at all."

"I was too excited" - Vincy Barretto on being handed his Kerala Blasters debut last season

After joining the Blasters last summer, Vincy Barretto didn't have to wait too long to make his debut. The Chennaiyin FC forward started the side's second game of the league stage against NorthEast United and played almost the entire clash, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Asked what went through his mind when Kerala boss Ivan Vukomanovic said he would be making his debut, Barretto said:

"I wasn't nervous, I had confidence in myself. I was too excited to play the game, prove myself and do what I can for the team. So I was ready for the match. I wasn't scared and I knew I would give my best."

Chennaiyin FC will kick off their pre-season with a couple of friendlies in Kolkata before participating in the 2022 Durand Cup. They have been drawn in Group C alongside Hyderabad FC, Army Red, Neroca FC and TRAU FC.

