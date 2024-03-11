"I told the boys that it was going to be the toughest game we will ever play" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto after historic win | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC, who pulled off perhaps the greatest upset in the ongoing ISL season when they beat Chennaiyin FC away from home at the Marina Arena in Chennai on Saturday (March 9), won a million hearts with their performance.

Although the Marina Machans appeared to be the dominant side on display throughout the game, they could not mark Sajad Parray when he found the final touch to bag the Nawabs' lone goal in the 90th minute.

Speaking to the media after the game, Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto seemed pleased with the way his wards took up the challenge.

“Before the match, we knew that Chennaiyin FC would be high in confidence because they had just defeated Odisha FC, who are one of the strongest teams (in the league). After beating Odisha, of course, they were going to fight for the top six. I told the boys that it was going to be the toughest game we will ever play,” said Singto.

“In the first half, we were nowhere in terms of the game(play). I won't say (they) stream rolled us, but we were just defending. Of course, that one shot from (Abdul) Rabeeh hit the bar and dropped back, but apart from that, I think we didn't really create (any chances), but the effort was there. Sometimes, in football, you are rewarded for your hard work even if you don't play well. Ultimately, hard work paid off. We are very happy for the boys more than anyone else,” he added.

"A big salute to the Chennaiyin FC fans because they understand the situation despite supporting their home team" - Thangboi Singto

Hyderabad FC picked up their first three points of the season against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. [Hyd FC]

Singto was effusive in his praise of goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani, who was the only senior player in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Missing club captain Joao Victor and midfielder Mark Zothanpuia due to suspensions was difficult for Hyderabad FC, but they overcame those challenges quite comfortably.

"Big credit to (Laxmikant) Kattimani, and big credit to the back four and all the youngsters. But we're very happy today, and deservedly. But there are a lot of things to learn because we want to play better in terms of how we want to organize our play in different phases of the game and different parts of the game. But ultimately, we are very happy for the win,” said Singto.

The Nawabs were moved to tears by a touching gesture of the supporters of Chennaiyin FC, who cheered for them after the final whistle and showcased why they are among the most well-behaved and knowledgeable crowds in the country.

A lot of the appreciation that they lavished upon Hyderabad FC was due to the latter's stunning feat of becoming the first team in the history of the ISL to win a game with an all-Indian playing and support staff.

"A big salute to the Chennaiyin FC fans because they understand the situation despite supporting their home team. We had all the Indian boys tonight, and we were like underdogs. So, underdogs are always cheered upon, and today they did that. Thank you very much to the Hyderabad fans who came all the way and have been watching and supporting us home, away, and on the sidelines,” asserted Singto.

“But what Chennaiyin FC fans did is something commendable for Indian football. Of course, the foreigners are there always to help us, but when the Indian boys do well, I think they need a little bit of a pat on the back, and those types of cheers really propel their confidence to a higher stage,” he concluded.