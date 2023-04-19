"I’ve had tremendous support from him" - Mumbai City FC's Phurba Lachenpa opens up about Des Buckingham's impact, his breakthrough season, and more 

In the world of football, the journey to the top is as intriguing as the game itself. It certainly differs with every player, but there are a few more exhilarating things in the sport than witnessing the rise of a player who has to bide their time on the sidelines and wait for their time to shine.

Mumbai City FC have a plethora of high-quality players all over the field, so when the opportunity arises, it is critical to seize it. Phurba Lachenpa, proudly wearing the No. 1 jersey, has done just that. A player who was regarded as a capable backup became the team's backbone, a vital cog in the Mumbai machine.

Lachenpa started all 20 league games in goal for the Islanders in a record-breaking season and his performances earned him a spot on Igor Stimac's Indian national team. His meteoric rise is undeniable. But it's not just the skills on display that are impressive, it's the story of resilience and determination as well.

There has been a lot of talk about the evolution of goalkeepers in recent years and Lachenpa is certainly evidence of a modern-day custodian. He not only excels in guarding the net but also possesses the quality with his feet to start his side’s attacks, while his ability to make split-second decisions and clear the danger also stands out.

This aspect of the game appears to be second nature to Lachenpa. However, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the 25-year-old revealed the importance of training both technically and mentally to succeed as a modern-day keeper, saying:

"I think in the last few years, the goalkeeper has to be unique," he said. You have to play from the feet as well to try to sweep from the back and make saves. We have to train a lot and it not only comes naturally, but the demands we have from the coaching staff, we have to train on the field as well.

"We have to train a lot, not only in the technical part but also in terms of mental strength to read the game and sweep from the back on all aspects. Some things are natural, but even though it’s natural we have to keep on practicing and try to be better every day. "

Des Buckingham picked an all-Indian Mumbai City FC squad for the Hero Super Cup and the Islanders are in contention to qualify for the semi-finals. All they have to do is secure three points against Chennaiyin FC when the sides lock horns on Wednesday, April 19.

Lachenpa took his time out to speak exclusively about their chances in the Super Cup, Des Buckingham’s impact, and more.

Here are excerpts from Sportskeeda’s interview with Mumbai City FC's Phurba Lachenpa.

Q. First and foremost, we must discuss your selection for the Indian national team. How did you feel when your name was announced, and how did you find the experience?

Lachenpa: It was a surreal feeling. It was a dream come true for me and for my family because whatever we do, each Indian player’s target is to be in the national setup. The experience I had was different at the club level. So, it was a pretty good experience in the end.

Q. This is a season where you have established yourself as the number 1 goalkeeper for Mumbai City FC. What do you think has been the key to your success and what do you think you can still improve on?

Lachenpa: I think the key to success is the team here in Mumbai City FC. Not only the players but the backroom staff, media team, medical staff, and the professionals working in the offices. I think these all contribute to the success we had in the previous years and this year as well.

Talking about motivation and improving myself, till the end of my career there’ll always be space to improve as a goalkeeper and as a person. I just have to keep myself motivated and whenever I go to training, I have to do my best each and every day.

Q. Mumbai City FC have dominated many games this season, and there are times when you have nothing to do but watch your team play eye-catching football. How do you focus during those moments of inactivity and when in case you are suddenly called into action to make a save?

Lachenpa: Even though we don’t make a lot of saves or a lot of activities in the post at times, I have to guide my team, my back four, and keep on talking with them to try and maintain the shape.

Whether it’s a high-activity game or not, I have to keep on focusing and try to communicate with the defenders. I prepare myself to talk to the defenders and midfielders and to make saves. Every game is different, but we have to be ready for every game.

Q. Let’s talk about Des Buckingham. He has been an important figure at the club, but how important has he been to your individual development?

Lachenpa: I’ve had tremendous support from him, not only as a coach but as a human being, how he motivates us, how he handles the pressure himself and does not put pressure on the players.

Whenever I make a mistake, he always covers for me. That gives me more confidence and allows me to take risks because the job we have is a risky job. He takes all the blame and keeps us motivated all the time.

Q. The team faltered in the semi-finals against Bengaluru FC. What do you think went wrong in the two-legged semi-finals?

Lachenpa: I don't think anything went wrong for us in the semi-final tie. We tried everything and gave our best and I guess we couldn’t score on the first leg. That was the only thing we lacked, otherwise in the second leg we also did a very good job. In the end, the playoffs are two matches and it might favor anyone.

Q. Coming to the Hero Super Cup, Mumbai City have won and lost once and face a do-or-die tie against Chennaiyin FC. How do you fancy your chances against a team that are in good form?

Lachenpa: I think we have a pretty good chance, not only against Chennaiyin FC but the Super Cup trophy as well. We have a good Indian squad here and everyone is motivated to do better.

It gives us more motivation to prove to people that as a whole Indian squad, we can do more and achieve more. I feel we have a great chance of winning the Super Cup.

Q. You have the experience of playing in the AFC Champions League. Do you believe Mumbai City FC are on par with the elite Asian clubs playing in the competition at the moment and can you go one step further?

Lachenpa: As an athlete, you always have to believe that you can do more than what you’re able to do currently. As a player and representing Mumbai City FC, I feel we can do a lot more.

We have a great club out here, we not only get support from the coaching staff but more information is shared from all the City Group of Football clubs. We are on the right track and we are no less than any other club in Asia. Mumbai City can do a lot more to try to reach the knockout rounds in the Champions League.

